Feds Seek 15 Months For Ex-Uber Exec In Breach Cover-Up

By Ben Kochman (April 28, 2023, 6:46 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors have urged a California federal judge to impose a 15-month sentence on Uber's former security head, who was convicted on felony charges of hiding a massive 2016 data breach from the government, saying only prison time will deter other corporate executives from orchestrating future cover-ups....

