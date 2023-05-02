Feds, Lithium Co. Urge 9th Circ. To Uphold Mine Project OK

By Ali Sullivan (May 2, 2023, 8:23 PM EDT) -- The federal government and a mining company constructing a lithium mine in Nevada's Thacker Pass urged the Ninth Circuit to affirm a lower court's decision to largely uphold the lithium extraction plans, saying the U.S. Bureau of Land Management is working on remand to fix a narrow error identified by the district court....

