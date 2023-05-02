Voyager Crypto Investor Suit Resumes in Fla. After Pause

By David Minsky (May 2, 2023, 8:35 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge has restarted a proposed class action brought by a group of investors who've accused "Shark Tank" personality and entrepreneur Mark Cuban of fraud over luring them into purchasing cyptocurrency assets from Voyager Digital Ltd. after the company filed for bankruptcy last year....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS