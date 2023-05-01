Racism Allegations By T.I.'s Atty Won't Result In Sanctions

By Craig Clough (May 1, 2023, 10:38 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Monday denied MGA Entertainment's request to sanction an attorney representing hip-hop moguls T.I. and Tiny Harris for alleging the company's lawyer engaged in "racist behavior" during an intellectual property mistrial over a line of dolls, saying that a "new trial turns a new leaf."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS