Giuliani Denies Dodging Discovery In Ga. Poll Workers' Suit

By Katie Buehler (May 2, 2023, 4:36 PM EDT) -- Rudy Giuliani is contesting allegations he "has delayed and obfuscated at every turn" the discovery process in a defamation lawsuit filed by two Georgia election workers, telling a D.C. federal judge that he's handed over all evidence related to claims that he falsely accused the pair of committing ballot fraud to alter the outcome of the 2020 presidential election....

