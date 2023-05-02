Reject 'Carte Blanche' For Risky Opioid Sales, 4th Circ. Urged

By Matthew Santoni (May 2, 2023, 8:52 PM EDT) -- A West Virginia city and county have told the Fourth Circuit that distributors of addictive painkillers misinterpreted state nuisance law and the federal Controlled Substances Act when seeking to uphold a lower court's dismissal of the local governments' multibillion-dollar opioid lawsuit....

