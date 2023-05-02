Jury Told Of Another Assault By Trump, Who Won't Testify

By Stewart Bishop (May 2, 2023, 10:04 PM EDT) -- The jury weighing former Elle columnist E. Jean Carroll's claims that former President Donald Trump raped her in a Manhattan department store in the 1990s on Tuesday heard from another woman alleging they were sexually assaulted by Trump, who now has made it clear he will not testify....

