Peloton Buyers Lose Class Cert. Bid In False Ad Suit

By Lauren Berg (May 2, 2023, 11:08 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Tuesday rejected a class certification bid in a lawsuit accusing stationary bike giant Peloton Interactive Inc. of falsely advertising an "ever-growing" library of online fitness classes when numerous classes were about to be removed due to music copyright concerns....

