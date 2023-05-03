Ed Sheeran Trial Loss Would Harm Musicians, Atty Warns

By Rachel Scharf (May 3, 2023, 7:10 PM EDT) -- Ed Sheeran's lawyer warned a Manhattan federal jury Wednesday that a copyright infringement verdict against the singer-songwriter would stifle musical creativity, while counsel for the partial owners of Marvin Gaye's "Let's Get It On" copyright said the trial is merely about giving "credit where credit is due."...

