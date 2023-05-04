Lowey, Bursor & Fisher Want To Steer GoodRx Privacy Suits

By Gina Kim (May 4, 2023, 7:10 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for GoodRx users who accused the health care platform of breaching privacy laws by sharing their sensitive health information with advertisers Google, Facebook and Criteo asked a California federal judge Wednesday to tap two firms — Lowey Dannenberg and Bursor & Fisher — to lead the charge, citing their extensive experience with privacy class actions....

