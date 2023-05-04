Ed Sheeran Wins 'Thinking Out Loud' Copyright Trial

By Rachel Scharf (May 4, 2023, 1:06 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal jury deliberated for just 2.5 hours Thursday before determining that Ed Sheeran's Grammy-winning song "Thinking Out Loud" did not copy from Marvin Gaye's Motown classic "Let's Get It On," dealing a win to the British singer-songwriter in a long-running copyright case....

