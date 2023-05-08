Kaiser Lets Google, Twitter 'Wiretap' Patients' Info, Suit Says

By Gina Kim (May 8, 2023, 4:32 PM EDT) -- Kaiser has been hit with a proposed class action in California federal court by a patient who accused it of employing invasive third-party tracking tools on its website owned by tech companies including Google, Twitter, Bing and Adobe to mine and "wiretap" sensitive health information without patient consent or knowledge....

