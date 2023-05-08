Judge OKs Google CEO Testimony In $90M Sonos IP Trial

By Dorothy Atkins (May 8, 2023, 7:53 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco allowed Sonos on Monday to call Google CEO Sundar Pichai to the stand — even though he's not a designated witness — shortly after openings in a high-stakes jury trial over Sonos' claims Google owes $90 million for allegedly ripping off the speaker maker's patents for years....

