Pension Funds Oppose Warner Bros. Discovery Dismissal Bid

By Katryna Perera (May 8, 2023, 5:59 PM EDT) -- Two public pension funds in Ohio leading a securities class action accusing Discovery Inc. of not telling investors about the struggles Warner Bros. was having with streaming service HBO Max prior to a $43 billion merger of the two companies, urged a New York federal judge to deny dismissal motions from the media giants, saying they have adequately pled their claims....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS