Google CEO Won't Testify In Sonos' $90M Patent Trial

By Dorothy Atkins (May 9, 2023, 8:53 PM EDT) -- Google and Sonos have agreed not to call Google CEO Sundar Pichai to testify in their $90 million California federal jury trial, according to Google, a day after U.S. District Judge William Alsup said he would allow Sonos to call the executive — even though he's not a designated witness....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS