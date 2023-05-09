Dorsey's Jay-Z Ties Don't Thwart Tidal Deal, Chancery Says

By Leslie A. Pappas (May 9, 2023, 2:15 PM EDT) -- Delaware's Chancery Court on Tuesday dismissed a Block Inc. shareholder's suit against founder and CEO Jack Dorsey and company directors over Block's purchase of Norwegian music-streaming service Tidal in 2021, rejecting a shareholder's claims that Dorsey's friendship with rap mogul Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter tainted the $306 million deal....

