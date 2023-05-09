Freedman Norman Removed As Lead Counsel in Dfinity Suit

By Katryna Perera (May 9, 2023, 10:23 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has denied Freedman Normand Friedland LLP's bid to serve as lead counsel in a proposed class action against crypto company Dfinity after finding that the firm's appointment would not be in the best interests of the class due in part to its continued connections with former partner Kyle Roche....

