IBM Says Patent Holder Can't Relitigate Tech Security Claims

By Lauren Castle (May 10, 2023, 10:58 PM EDT) -- IBM told a Texas federal judge to toss claims by a New York-based company accusing the tech giant of infringing its technology security patent, arguing that the company voluntarily dismissed a previous lawsuit five months ago that made similar claims....

