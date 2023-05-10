Altria Strikes $235M Deal To End Youth Vaping Claims

By Bonnie Eslinger (May 10, 2023, 1:57 PM EDT) -- Altria on Wednesday said it had struck a $235 million deal to settle claims that it helped fuel a youth vaping crisis created by Juul, one day after San Francisco's public schools rested their case in a multidistrict litigation bellwether trial....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS