Altria's Vaping Claims Deal Could Spur Other Settlements

By Bonnie Eslinger (May 11, 2023, 10:19 PM EDT) -- Altria Group's recent $235 million deal to settle claims in multidistrict litigation that it helped fuel a youth vaping crisis created by Juul could encourage settlements in a handful of remaining cases against the tobacco giant, legal experts told Law360....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS