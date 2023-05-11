Investor Attys Get $8.9M Award In Credit Suisse Settlement

By Katryna Perera (May 11, 2023, 9:44 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Thursday granted lead counsel in an investor class action against Credit Suisse Group AG $8.9 million in attorney fees as part of a $32.4 million settlement over claims that Credit Suisse misled the public about its oversight of "high-risk clients" Greensill Capital and Archegos Capital Management....

