Carnival Denied New Trial On $10.2M Sexual Assault Verdict

By David Minsky (May 12, 2023, 8:52 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge denied Carnival Corp.'s bid for a new trial and the reduction of a $10.2 million jury verdict awarded to a female passenger who claimed a crew member sexually assaulted her, despite FBI evidence suggesting a consensual encounter that the company said changed the facts in the case....

