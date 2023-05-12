Atty Comment On Jurors' Race Sinks $2.8M Texas Verdict

By Lynn LaRowe (May 12, 2023, 3:55 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court threw out a nearly $2.8 million verdict Friday against an equipment rental company over a man's death in a highway accident because a lawyer for his family stated a preference for Black females during jury selection and the trial judge didn't properly address the comment....

