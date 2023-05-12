Intel And OpenSky Get PTAB To Ax Patent In $2.2B Case

By Ryan Davis (May 12, 2023, 2:26 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board decided Friday that Intel and a company called OpenSky Industries had shown that a VLSI patent at issue in a $2.2 billion jury verdict against Intel is invalid, after the director of the patent office imposed sanctions on OpenSky....

