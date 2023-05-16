Feds Must Face Distress Claim In Family Separation Suit

By Rae Ann Varona (May 16, 2023, 1:30 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge refused to nix a Guatemalan father and son's claim that the government caused them to suffer severe emotional distress when separating them at the Southern border, saying the government can't escape liability for unconstitutional conduct....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS