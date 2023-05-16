GAO Says Army Corps Fairly Picked Pricy Bid At Fort Bragg

By Matthew Santoni (May 16, 2023, 5:48 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers didn't err in awarding a contract for work at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to a company that submitted a more expensive bid, because its sample proposal showed a better "technical approach" than the bidder who filed a protest, according to findings released Tuesday by the Government Accountability Office....

