Seattle Red Roof Inn Hit With Sex Trafficking Survivor Suit

By Joyce Hanson (May 17, 2023, 10:30 PM EDT) -- A woman who says she was the victim of sex trafficking at a Red Roof Inn in Seattle has sued the franchise in Washington federal court, saying its managers deliberately looked the other way as violent pimps sold her via commercial sex transactions at the hotel....

