Investors Will See Emails In EB-5 Fraud Suit, With Conditions

By Faith Williams (May 17, 2023, 7:06 PM EDT) -- A Florida attorney said in a hearing Wednesday he will grant access to his emails involved in an EB-5 suit in which a father-son duo is accused of defrauding investors seeking permanent residency in the U.S. out of $50 million, after a Florida federal judge imposed stipulations to the investors' request....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS