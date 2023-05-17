Fox Rothschild Partner's Family Files Wrongful Death Suit

By Matthew Santoni (May 17, 2023, 4:10 PM EDT) -- The family of an up-and-coming Fox Rothschild partner has filed a wrongful death suit against a trucking company and the driver operating the tractor-trailer involved in the attorney's fatal crash, according to a lawsuit filed in Philadelphia and removed to federal court Wednesday....

