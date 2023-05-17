Ga. Justices Skeptical That Sinkhole Case Was Properly Axed

By Rosie Manins (May 17, 2023, 2:20 PM EDT) -- Georgia Supreme Court justices suggested Wednesday that a printing company's property damage case against the state's transportation department and a county responsible for a road widening project completed in 2000 might have been dismissed too soon as untimely....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS