Deutsche Bank To Shell Out $75M To Resolve Epstein Suit

By Hailey Konnath (May 17, 2023, 11:10 PM EDT) -- Deutsche Bank will pay $75 million to put to rest allegations that it enabled Jeffrey Epstein's sex-trafficking scheme, a "historic" deal that is likely one of the biggest of its kind, according to a lawyer for the woman who filed the proposed class action....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS