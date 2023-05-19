Prosecutors Push To DQ Jones Walker In $1.2B Fraud Case

By Carolina Bolado (May 19, 2023, 8:19 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors said Friday that Jones Walker LLP cannot represent an asset manager charged with participating in a $1.2 billion scheme to embezzle money from Venezuela's state-owned oil company, arguing that the firm has shown it cannot be trusted to refrain from using confidential information gleaned during its previous representation of a witness....

