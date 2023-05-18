Wash. Residents Hit 3M With Another PFAS Suit

By Rachel Riley (May 18, 2023, 7:12 PM EDT) -- A group of eastern Washington residents have launched a proposed class action in Seattle federal court against 3M and other manufacturers involved in the production of a toxic firefighting foam that they say has seeped into their water supply from a local military base....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS