Ill. Judges Caution Prolific Atty About Deluge Of False Ad Suits

By Celeste Bott (May 19, 2023, 4:48 PM EDT) -- Two Illinois federal judges have warned a New York attorney about a tidal wave of consumer fraud complaints he's filed in the state, ordering him to produce a spreadsheet breaking down his cases and the outcome of any motions to dismiss, and describing him as "a wrecking ball when it comes to imposing attorneys' fees on other people."...

