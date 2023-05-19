Couple Seek At Least $5M For Fees, Costs In Solar Farm Win

By Tom Lotshaw (May 19, 2023, 5:50 PM EDT) -- A Georgia couple who won a $135.5 million verdict against the owner and developer of a solar farm for polluting their property with runoff are asking for an additional $2 million in general damages and at least $4.9 million in attorney fees and costs for the companies' frivolous, meritless and bad faith arguments....

