Ex-Miss. Water Chief Wants Out of System Failure Suit

By Brent Godwin (May 22, 2023, 5:00 PM EDT) -- A former interim public works director in Jackson, Mississippi, asked a federal judge to release him from a lawsuit brought by city residents over treatment plant failures that left 150,000 people without clean water, saying the plaintiffs do not allege that he individually committed any specific wrongdoing....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS