DeSantis Wants Chief Judge DQ'd In Fight With Disney

By Lauren Berg (May 19, 2023, 9:53 PM EDT) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday asked Chief U.S. District Judge Mark E. Walker to disqualify himself from overseeing the Walt Disney Co.'s suit challenging the state's takeover of the entertainment giant's self-governing district, saying the judge had offered Disney as an example of state retaliation in unrelated cases....

