False Ad Firm Lost 82% Of Decided Dismissals, Rival Says

By Celeste Bott (May 23, 2023, 4:05 PM EDT) -- A New York law firm criticized for bringing a deluge of suits alleging companies don't put enough of a particular ingredient in their products has lost more than 80% of the time when judges have issued dismissal rulings in those cases, defense firm Foley Hoag LLP told an Illinois federal judge Monday....

