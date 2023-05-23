Intel Says Rival's Patent 'Scheme' Dooms $950M Verdict

By Andrew Karpan (May 23, 2023, 7:41 PM EDT) -- Intel is once again accusing a rival chipmaker of hatching a "patent monetization scheme" with a New York hedge fund in order to dispose of its "overabundance of patents" — and alleging that a top lawyer at Irell & Manella used "a conscious and deliberate appeal to the jury's prejudices and passions" to land a nearly billion-dollar verdict in Texas federal court last year....

