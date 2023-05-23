Tribe Urges 9th Circ. To Revive Casino Contractor Pay Dispute

By Crystal Owens (May 23, 2023, 6:45 PM EDT) -- A California tribe wants the Ninth Circuit to "put the train back on the tracks" after a federal district court said its long-running dispute over a casino construction contract lacked jurisdiction, adding that past state courts' decisions have put it in an untenable situation....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS