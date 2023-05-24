CBD Co. Overstated Revenue, Investor Suit Says

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (May 24, 2023, 1:31 PM EDT) -- Canopy Growth Corp., which sells cannabis products for recreational and medical use, was hit with a proposed class action from an investor alleging that the company failed to disclose weaknesses in its operations, accounting and financial reporting, leading its securities to be traded at "artificially inflated prices."...

