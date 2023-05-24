Alsup Asks How Google Atty 'Armada' Missed Sonos IP Adds

By Dorothy Atkins (May 24, 2023, 8:17 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge William Alsup on Wednesday ordered Sonos and Google to file proposals on how he should address Google's claim Sonos improperly amended speaker patents currently being tried before a jury, adding that he wants to know how it could be that Google's "vast armada" of attorneys just discovered the changes....

