Adidas Asks Court To Uphold Freeze On $75M In Ye's Account

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (May 24, 2023, 5:18 PM EDT) -- Sports apparel giant Adidas is urging a New York federal court to uphold its freeze on $75 million in accounts belonging to the niche shoe brand Yeezy, as it pursues arbitration after the two parted ways last fall following the controversial antisemitic rant from Ye, formally known as Kanye West....

