Feds Seek 6-Month Stay Of Fat Brands Looting Suit In Del.

By Joyce Hanson (May 26, 2023, 8:34 PM EDT) -- Delaware Chancery Court Vice Chancellor Nathan A. Cook is slated to hold a hearing Wednesday to consider a U.S. government bid to intervene in a derivative suit by shareholders involving Fat Brands Inc., which he restarted after learning that the company's chairman purged the board of all its members....

