Ex-College Players Face Trims To 'Expansive' Harassment Suit

By Dorothy Atkins (May 25, 2023, 9:45 PM EDT) -- A California magistrate judge appeared open to trimming with leave to amend ex-University of San Francisco baseball players' allegations that two former coaches created a sexually charged team environment, saying she is concerned the 129-page complaint is "too expansive" and has been "blown up" to include anything that's possible to plead....

