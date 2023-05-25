Bannon's NY 'We Build The Wall' Trial Set For May 2024

By Frank G. Runyeon (May 25, 2023, 2:40 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan jury is slated to hear evidence next spring that former White House adviser Stephen Bannon swindled donors seeking to build a southern U.S. border wall after a New York judge approved a late May trial date in the state fraud conspiracy case....

