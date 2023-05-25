Gilead, Teva Ink 11th-Hour HIV Antitrust Deal With Pharmacies

By Bonnie Eslinger (May 25, 2023, 2:47 PM EDT) -- With openings set to begin Thursday in an antitrust trial over claims Gilead and Teva illegally inflated HIV drug prices, the two drugmakers struck a last-minute deal with major pharmacies, and Gilead settled with direct purchasers — leaving indirect purchasers and others to take their claims to a California federal jury....

