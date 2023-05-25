Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Citi Investors Seek New Shot At Suit Over Bank's $400M Fine

By Katryna Perera (May 25, 2023, 5:17 PM EDT) -- Citigroup investors have asked a New York federal judge to grant them leave to file an amended complaint in a proposed class action accusing the bank of misleading them about persistent risk management weaknesses that eventually led to a $400 million fine from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency....

