Citi Investors Seek New Shot At Suit Over Bank's $400M Fine

By Katryna Perera (May 25, 2023, 5:17 PM EDT) -- Citigroup investors have asked a New York federal judge to grant them leave to file an amended complaint in a proposed class action accusing the bank of misleading them about persistent risk management weaknesses that eventually led to a $400 million fine from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS