Red States Urge 4th Circ. To Undo Wins For Trans Health Care

By Ryan Harroff (May 26, 2023, 4:53 PM EDT) -- Missouri and 20 other Republican-led states urged the Fourth Circuit to undo a pair of district court decisions requiring state health plans in North Carolina and West Virginia to cover gender-affirming care, arguing states should be allowed to make decisions about the relatively new area of medicine....

