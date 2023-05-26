Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Red States Urge 4th Circ. To Undo Wins For Trans Health Care

By Ryan Harroff (May 26, 2023, 4:53 PM EDT) -- Missouri and 20 other Republican-led states urged the Fourth Circuit to undo a pair of district court decisions requiring state health plans in North Carolina and West Virginia to cover gender-affirming care, arguing states should be allowed to make decisions about the relatively new area of medicine....

