Disney Fights DeSantis' Bid To DQ Chief Judge

By Lauren Berg (May 25, 2023, 10:09 PM EDT) -- The Walt Disney Co. Thursday urged Chief U.S. District Judge Mark E. Walker not to disqualify himself from overseeing its suit challenging Florida's takeover of the entertainment giant's self-governing district, saying Gov. Ron DeSantis is mischaracterizing remarks the judge made about state retaliation in unrelated cases....

